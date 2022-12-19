Duchess Meghan's beautiful baby bump: 8 unseen pregnancy photos from her Netflix series Prince Harry's wife has shared new pictures from her pregnancies

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix docuseries has given us several new insights into the couple's private life in California, in particular during Meghan's two pregnancies.

The former actress, who shares Archie Harrison, three, and Lilibet Diana, one, with her husband Prince Harry, looked absolutely blooming whilst expecting her children, and the new photos of her baby bump show the royal in an array of different pregnancy outfits.

See some of Meghan's beautiful unseen bump pictures from the Netflix series below…

This is such a sweet snapshot showing baby Archie resting on his mum's blossoming baby bump while she was pregnant with her second child, Lilibet.

Meghan looked so happy as she laughed and held her bump in this photo – she looked stunning in her polka dot dress.

We saw the royal looking ethereal in this pretty white floaty dress while walking on the beach in the series.

A heavily pregnant Meghan cuddled her son Archie dressed in a cool summer dress at the family's Montecito home.

Here, Meghan posed for a bump selfie in front of the bathroom mirror and I think we'd all agree the former actress looked fabulous.

Another stunning bump clip from the Sussexes as Meghan wears a tight-fitting black dress ahead of her baby's birth.

An adorable family photo with toddler Archie during Meghan's pregnancy with little Lily.

We saw Meghan's baby bump in the background of this clip, with the royal mother once again dressed stylishly.

