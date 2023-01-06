Kaye Adams shares unbelievable family photo with nostalgic twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kaye Adams just served up a valuable lesson in sustainability – not to mention sentimentality. The Loose Women star showcased a wardrobe staple that has been part of her life since childhood, taking to social media to share her treasured item with friends and fans.

The Strictly star sported a classic Fair Isle knit jumper in a sweet selfie to mark her 60th birthday which occurred in December. She looked snug in the cosy item, which featured long sleeves, a rounded neckline, a warm colour palette and a traditional print that is synonymous with the Scottish sweatshirt style.

Kaye juxtaposed the selfie with a throwback image of her mother as a child, also wearing a thick Fair Isle knit. Kaye's mother was pictured in a collared cardigan that featured a horizontally designed Fair Isle print and long sleeves.

The presenter shared the two images with her Instagram followers, captioning the nostalgic post: " Fair isle knits featured heavily in my 60th birthday present haul. Swipe right to see why I think my five year old mum would have approved! #fairisleknitting #fairisle #fairisleknit #fairislesweater #howtobe60 @brorafashion @eribe.knitwear."

Kaye Adams showed off her snug Fair Isle knit

Fans adored the post. One wrote: "Where is the jumper from? You and the jumper look fab!" while another noted: "Beautiful colours!" A third commented: "I love a Fair Isle," and a fourth mentioned: "Fab Fairisle knit. You look fabulous."

Kaye's mother wore a similar knit in a throwback image

Meanwhile, Kaye recently admitted she "wouldn't say no" if her partner Ian Campbell proposed – so why have the pair never decided to walk down the aisle?

The TV star and the tennis coach met almost 30 years ago, but they were in no hurry to "settle down" and get engaged or start a family. Speaking of the start of her relationship with her "unconventional" partner, Kaye explained to The Mirror: "When we first met Ian was in his late 20s working as a tennis coach, spending half his life in Italy and half in Scotland, and he was not a man going to settle down."

