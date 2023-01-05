Stacey Solomon makes candid comment about daughter Rose ahead of due date The former X-Factor contestant is married to actor Joe Swash…

Stacey Solomon took to social media with a confession about her daughter Rose in a sweet home video from Pickle cottage.

TRENDING: Andy Murray and wife Kim share sweet photo to share big news

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star, 33, filmed her youngest daughter sweetly giving her oldest brother, Zach, 14, a kiss, but revealed it was a cheeky tactic to get him to give her some of his pasta!

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares candid brother-sister moment with sweet children

Loading the player...

Captioning the clip, Stacey wrote: "She's not silly [laughing face emoji]. Us thinking she's just randomly loving her brother but she really wanted Zach's pasta."

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon's heartwarming pregnancy announcements with four children

DISCOVER: Stacey Solomon's secret pregnancy clues everyone missed

Stacey then shared a photo of Zach succumbing to his little sister and feeding her a piece of pasta. She added: "She got what she wanted in the end. Rose: 1, Zachery: 0."

The star captured the hilarious moment

The sweet update came just over a week after the X-Factor star shocked fans and revealed she is expecting her fifth child with a touching Instagram video where she presented her husband Joe with a positive pregnancy test.

On Friday, Stacey hinted that her due date may be soon as she penned: "Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought [laughing face emoji] When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn't leave us with very long left," alogisde a touching photo beside her beau.

The pair are so excited

She added: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle. So grateful [heart emoji] While we had some time off we thought we better take some memories before it's too late @chelseawhitephotog ©️ who took our wedding pictures took these photos for us And my best friend & makeup queen @peneloperyanbeauty gave me a makeover".

In the heartwarming photo, the mum-to-be simply glowed as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in a grey Calvin Klein bra. Joe, 40, meanwhile, looked overjoyed as he gently held his wife's hand and stared adoringly her bump.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.