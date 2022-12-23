Kelly Ripa's new Christmas card reveals just how grown up her children are The star has three children

Kelly Ripa is celebrating the festive season with her family and that includes her three children.

The TV host posted a photo of her and Mark Consuelos' Christmas card and it featured, Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25, looking very grown up.

DISCOVER: The Queen's loving gesture to great-grandchildren at Christmas revealed

The siblings were beaming for the photo and standing together on a vacation gone by in a tropical-looking location.

WATCH: How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos really met

Loading the player...

Kelly then added some throwback cards, also featuring her children, to highlight just how much they had changed.

"#tbt holiday card edition. Selects ranging from 2022-2003," she captioned the post, and fans loved the old childhood photos and the new one too.

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's 6 shared hobbies with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

WOW! King Charles's incredible gift to Princess Kate ahead of royal family Christmas

Kelly and Mark are gearing up for a very special Christmas this year. Over the summer, Their daughter moved to London as part of her college program and it'll be an emotional week as she returns to her family for the holiday season.

Kelly's children are all grown up

Lola moved to London from Brooklyn, where she had been living for the past few years.

Kelly and Mark's oldest son Michael also lives in the borough, but often pops home to see his parents in Manhattan.

The couple's youngest son Joaquin lives in Michigan, where he is enrolled at college, but is also set to come back to New York City for Christmas.

TRENDING NOW: Al Roker replaced on beloved show as concerning health battle continues

POPULAR: Al Roker's alarming health woes – everything he has said about his ongoing battle

Kelly is incredibly open about her personal life and often shares stories about her husband and children.

Kelly and Mark are very proud of their three children

During a past chat with Daily Mail, the TV host said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The actress added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

All three of Kelly and Mark's children have proved that they have strong work ethics and are ambitious in their own fields. While Michael is following in his parents' footsteps as an actor, Lola is a talented singer, and Joaquin is a wrestler.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.