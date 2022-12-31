Kelly Ripa's son shares surprising glimpse into what his year has really been like He is an aspiring actor and producer

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' three children may have grown up in a privileged household, but his famous parents have consistently insisted that they want them to carve out their own path in life.

The couple's oldest son, Michael, is doing just that, having graduated from university and now working hard to make a career in the entertainment industry.

Rather than living in his parent's lavish $27 million townhouse in Manhattan, Michael resides in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

He's now given fans a real look at what his life is like there with a selection of photos from 2022 in which he looks like a 25 year old who is loving life with his friends.

Michael posted several images to Instagram stories and said: "It's been a good year. Yes these are all from one day. But the rest of the years has been on par."

The snapshots showed him having a blast with his buddies, whether it was while pulling faces, enjoying a beer or out on the town in New York.

Michael gave a glimpse into his life in NY

It's been a great year for Michael who appears to have landed himself a job working on a movie or TV show.

Just ahead of the holidays he posted a photo of himself behind-the-scenes and wrote: "The (associate) Producer," and the aspiring filmmaker was inundated with kind words.

"OMG I love this," wrote one, as another fan added: "This is amazing, congratulations Michael."

Michael is forging a career in the entertainment industry

Others commented: "Nobody puts baby in the corner," and there were plenty of likes and smiling emojis.

Kelly and Mark have installed a great work ethic in their children and during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

