Kelly Ripa's Live! replacement talks of nerves hosting latest show The ABC host may just be away for a bit

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's positions on daytime television may be set in stone at this point, but that doesn't mean they don't have their own days off the clock at times.

Kelly was absent on the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, to the disappointment of her fans, although her replacement isn't a foreign figure.

Ryan was joined by Deja Vu, the show's DJ and resident announcer, who stepped away from her usual elevated box to the hot seat.

While Deja has co-hosted the show before, subbing in for either of the co-hosts, she admitted that it always came with a bit of nerves.

"What's it like to be on the ground floor here?" Ryan asked, to which she responded: "It's cool, it's cool. It's a little nerve-wracking, but [EP Michael] Gelman gave me my pep talk, so I'm good," which he joked was the "nerve-wracking" part.

It doesn't seem like Kelly will be gone for long, however, seeing as she returned for the first few shows post the holiday season beside Ryan.

Deja joined Ryan from the DJ booth to co-host the show

The actress and TV personality celebrated with her husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids, Michael, Joaquin, and Lola, who all returned for the holidays.

Kelly showcased the special moment the entire family were reunited with a snap of them all standing in front of the Christmas tree in their living room, as she joked: "Merry Christmas, love the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)."

It was the first Christmas for the family since Lola left for a study-abroad semester in Europe, although she was luckily able to come home, as did Joaquin from university in Michigan and Michael, who lives in Brooklyn.

She has comandeered the show before, subbing in for either co-host

They were likely celebrating at their Manhattan townhouse, which is worth an estimated $27million and spans 7,796-square-foot. It is one of five incredible homes owned by the couple, as they also have properties in the Hamptons, Colorado and the Caribbean.

