Amanda Seyfried reveals rarely-seen daughter's musical talent

Amanda Seyfried is a doting mom to her two children, and often keeps them out of the spotlight, but she couldn't resist sharing an insight into her daughter's talent during the week.

Like many children, Nina, five, has started exploring her musical side, but instead of opting for the drums or the clarinet she decided to enchant her family with a very different instrument, and you can see how she got on in the video below!

Although we're sure that Amanda was thrilled her daughter's talent, it did look like the family dog was a little indifferent, with the actress jokingly commenting: "It sounds great, girl."

Last year featured a moment that Amanda would never forget as she picked up an Emmy award for her role in The Dropout and in her acceptance speech she made sure to mention her husband and children.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! following the ceremony, the star revealed that following the shoutout, her young daughter had an unexpected reaction.

"My daughter actually cried," she said. "She was confused about how I spoke to her through the TV. And I was like 'Are you kidding?'"

Amanda is raising a music maestro

"So I called her, she was supposed to be in bed to go to school tomorrow. I didn't expect that to be the reaction. But I think in ten years she'll appreciate it," she continued.

The Mean Girls star also mentioned her son, saying: "I don't know about my son, he's too young to know anything, really."

Clearly, the honor meant a lot to the family as she added: "But I really wanted to do that for them, and my husband was like 'You've got to just talk to them when you get up there, you've just got to talk to them. Those are the people that matter and this is what you're doing it for now.'

"I don't know, I've gotta have a conversation with her when I get home."

