Amanda Seyfried shares insight into farm life with her two children The Dropout star rarely shares photos of her children

Amanda Seyfried is enjoying the summer with her husband and their two children, and she delighted fans with a glimpse into their lifestyle.

The family-of-four live together on a farm, and the mom-of-two shared a rare photo of her children as the pair played together by one of the henhouses. The star's daughter was inside the structure and wore a dress that made her resemble a Disney princess, while her younger brother looked up at her. Protecting their privacy, Amanda made sure that both of their faces weren't visible in the photo.

The Jennifer's Body star also shared many other glimpses inside her summer, including her feeding some ponies, spending time with the family dog and a snap of a pair of crocheted dolls in her likeness.

She also shared a photo of a younger version of herself enjoying some summer sun while wearing a black zip-up dress.

In her caption, she posted: "Cue 'Cruel Summer'," referencing Taylor Swift's iconic 2019 hit.

The children played on the farm

Her caption caught fans off guard and they were quick to head to the comments to discuss if the star was a fan of the singer.

"Mingey Swiftey," said one in reference to the star's Instagram handle, while a second shared: "Amanda Swiftie confirmed," and a third posted: "We love a Swiftie."

A fourth enthused: "AMANDA SWIFTIE," while a fifth questioned: "By Taylor Swift or Bananarama?"

The actress lives on the farm with her husband

Last month, the Mamma Mia actress posted an adorable picture of her young daughter filling up a large water tank from behind a fence.

Young Nina, who takes after her mom with her matching blonde locks, rocked a sporty pink cap and a matching floral T-shirt and short set.

Amanda often shares picturesque glimpses of her rustic lifestyle with her husband Thomas, their days filled with fun outdoor activities with not only their children, but also with several of their farm animals.

Amanda and husband Thomas married in 2017, having a small and very private wedding while the Ted star was nine months pregnant with their first child.

