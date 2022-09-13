Exclusive: Amanda Seyfried details daughter's reaction to Emmys speech mention

Amanda Seyfried had a big night at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards when she was awarded the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series The Dropout has received critical acclaim since release, and it finally netted her TV's biggest prize.

In her acceptance speech, Amanda thanked the team that got her there and her husband Thomas Sadoski, and gave her kids a shoutout as well.

In an exclusive conversation with HELLO! after her win, she revealed that her daughter's reaction to the mention was quite unexpected.

"My daughter actually cried," she said. "She was confused about how I spoke to her through the TV. And I was like 'Are you kidding?'"

"So I called her, she was supposed to be in bed to go to school tomorrow. I didn't expect that to be the reaction. But I think in ten years she'll appreciate it," she continued.

Amanda gave a shoutout to her family in her acceptance speech

The Mean Girls star also mentioned her son, saying: "I don't know about my son, he's too young to know anything, really."

Clearly, the honor meant a lot to the family as she added: "But I really wanted to do that for them, and my husband was like 'You've got to just talk to them when you get up there, you've just got to talk to them. Those are the people that matter and this is what you're doing it for now.'

"I don't know, I've gotta have a conversation with her when I get home."

In her acceptance speech, Amanda sweetly told her daughter: "Hi! Bubs, you gotta go to bed now, but thanks!" while also adding a message of gratitude to her loved ones.

The actress won her prize for Lead Actress in a Limited Series

"Thank you, my family. [Thank you to] my mom, my husband, my dad and my kids — and my dog Finn! Thank you so much," she said.

