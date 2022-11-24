Amanda Seyfried reveals unique garden feature – and we have questions The star lives on an idyllic farm

Amanda Seyfried regularly shares glimpses inside her expansive farm home where she lives with her husband Thomas Sadoski and their two children, Nina, four, and Thomas, one. The actress also owns an array of farm animals – and her chickens were recently the recipients of a hilarious new garden feature.

Amanda took to social media to share a clip of her latest addition to her farm – a Thanksgiving gift to her flock. She filmed herself saying: "No better way to celebrate than to copy something I saw on Instagram," revealing a series of drums she positioned in her chicken coop.

Her curious chickens could be seen pecking the two small bongos, in a video she captioned: "I sure did steal this idea."

Amanda also shared the clips on her main feed, writing: "Thanksgiving celebrations brought to you by chickens."

Amanda Seyfried captured her chickens playing the bongos

The stars fans adored the funny post and Amanda's creativity off-set. "Love this," one wrote, while another said: "This is the best!" A third added: "Well played!" and a fourth penned: "When is their album coming out?"

The actress is notoriously private about her family life – and even managed to keep her pregnancy with her son Thomas totally secret until he was born.

The star lives on a farm with her family

While Amanda has given fans glimpses of her baby son in the past, it's unlikely she will be sharing any photos of her children's faces anytime soon – a practice many celebrities follow, including Katie Holmes, Katy Perry, and Tyra Banks.

Opening up about her daughter's privacy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last June, Amanda said: "I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life."

When Amanda announced Thomas' arrival in September 2020, she chose to do it in the best way possible, by raising awareness of two charities close to her heart – INARA and War Child.

