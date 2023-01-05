Sarah Michelle Gellar poses up a storm in stunning bikini selfie The Scooby-Doo actress is married to her co-star Freddie Prinze Jr…

Sarah Michelle Gellar was a vision on Monday when she shared the most stunning bikini selfie from her fabulous Christmas vacation - and she looked sensational.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, 45, shared a string of snaps from her Hawaiian getaway including one of herself showing off her incredible physique in a multi-hued blue strapless bikini.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Vacation photo dump… will accept guesses for what I’m doing in the last one (you probably won’t get it right)."

Other snaps in the collection show the Daphne actress living it up in the sunny state as she posed next to a beautiful tree on the beach, snuggled up to her husband Freddie to see in the new year and even crawling from a bush!

One follower commented: "These pictures are the best, especially the ones with your husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Last picture I'm impressed with, do tell what this was all about? Love you Sarah and Freddie I love your sense of adventure, it's captivating." A second added: "Slaying it…"

The fabulous update came just after the star delighted fans with the most unbelievable Christmas Day photo where she was captured posing in a bright pink Barbie swimsuit - and fans were obsessed.

The star could easily be mistaken for Barbie herself as she wore her beautiful blonde locks down and straight for the picture.

Her sky-high legs couldn't go unnoticed which were perfectly framed by the high-leg swimsuit which was in the iconic shade of vibrant pink associated with the brand, and had the words "Barbie" written in white across the front.

Alongside the photo were the words: "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation."

Fans of the star were quick to rush in with compliments in the comments section. One follower penned: "WHAT IS HAPPENING," alongside two flame emojis.

A second added: "So hot mama!!" Whilst a third penned: "TI AMO," alongside a string of red love-heart emojis.

