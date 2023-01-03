Sarah Michelle Gellar slays the bikini selfie in beautiful makeup-free photo The Buffy star is 'slaying' the vacation look in amazing swimwear on holiday with her husband Freddie Prinze Jnr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has just unveiled a trove of adventurous and romantic snaps from her paradise vacation and one unexpected bikini photo has left the 45-year-old's fans starstruck.

After kickboxing her way through the better part of a decade on the hit series Buffy The Vampire Slayer, it should come as no surprise that the action hero still looks incredibly gym-honed. However, thanks to her daring strapless bandeau bikini choice in one makeup-free selfie, Sarah doesn't appear to have aged since the 90s at all!

Sarah took to Instagram to share a "vacation photo dump," inviting her 4.1 million strong fanbase to guess what she was doing in the final photo, joking, "Will accept guesses for what I’m doing in the last one (you probably won’t get it right)."

The Buffy star left fans awe-struck

The mother of two looked incredible as she spent the holidays with her husband Freddie Prinze Jnr., 46, and their two children, Charlotte and Rocky.

The comments and likes came thick and fast – and fellow screen star Reese Witherspoon joined in and liked the post too!/ "Slaying it…," gushed one approving fan. Another fan commented on Sarah's increasingly fantastic appearance and declared: "You are like a fine wine lol" with a red love heart emoji.

Hundreds of thousands of likes from fans supported the conclusion of a third fan who enthused: "These pictures are the best!"

Sarah's playful sense of fun delights fans

Sarah and her actor husband recently celebrated 20 years of marriage and appear to be on cloud nine and loving their "dream vacation". On Christmas Day, the Cruel Intentions star looked radiant in a pink high-cut swimsuit as she struck a post for another Instagram snap captioned: "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation."

