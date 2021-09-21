Sarah Michelle Gellar surprises fans with new baby photo The star married Freddie Prinze Jr in 2002

Sarah Michelle Gellar is notoriously private when it comes to her family. So fans were in for a treat this week when she shared snapshots of both her children on Instagram this week.

Sarah, who has been married to Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002, posted the most adorable baby photo of her son Rocky on Monday in celebration of the little boy's ninth birthday.

"'A parent's love is whole no matter how many times divided.' Three years and one day later, in quite the dramatic fashion, you came into this world Rocky James Prinze … and our hearts exploded. Happy 9 bday dude!!!" the proud actress wrote alongside the black and white close-up.

Her sweet post came just one day after Sarah, 44, posted a picture showing her holding daughter Charlotte in her arms, with the pair resting their foreheads on each other.

"They say a daughter is a little girl that grows up to be your best friend," Scooby Doo star Sarah wrote. "It's my best friend's 12 bday today!! On this day 12 years ago my greatest life truly began."

Sarah and husband Freddie, 45, first met in 1997 when they were filming the teen horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer, and started dating in 2000. They married two years later, on 1 September 2002.

Last year, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress celebrated her husband on their 18th anniversary, jokingly calling Freddie her "favorite husband." And in January 2020, the couple celebrated the 20-year anniversary of their very first date.

"20 years ago this week, my friend @realfreddieprinze and I were supposed to have dinner with a mutual friend from out of town," Sarah wrote on Instagram at the time. "That friend missed her flight, but we decided to still meet and catch up."

She added, "Now 20 years together, 17 plus married and two kids, we still go to that restaurant for dinner. So thank you @sloaney77for not showing up for dinner."

