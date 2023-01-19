Jessica Mulroney shares new picture of family - and her kids have grown so much Actress Jessica Mulroney was once incredibly close with Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney and husband Ben are doting parents to their three children, and on Thursday the fashion stylist melted hearts with an adorable family photo.

The whole family were pictured in the snap, including their faithful canine companion, who was wearing a blue cone, as they posed in an ornate living room. The family had gotten dressed up for the occasion with Jessica styling out an all-red ensemble including a daring pair of leather trousers.

Her sons, Brian and John, 12, looked smart in their jeans and jumpers while her daughter, Ivy, nine, had a beautiful skirt and jacket for the family photo.

In a simple caption, the mum-of-three wrote: "The fam," and credited the photographer who captured their happy memory.

Fans complimented the photo, with one saying: "Gorgeous photo of you guys. You all look happy which is wonderful to see," and a second observed: "Wow. Kids growing up so fast! Beautiful fam photo."

A third teased: "Ohh how lovely and the dog and his cone! Bless," while a fourth added: "What a lovely crew."

Jessica shared the sweet family photo

Many others simply commented with heart emojis on the gorgeous photo.

Jessica was once incredibly close to Meghan Markle, with the pair forming a bond when Meghan moved to Canada; her three children were even part of her wedding celebrations with Prince Harry.

However, the two ladies had a reported falling out in 2020 when influencer Sasha Exeter called out Jessica for displaying "textbook white privilege" within the fashion blogging community. Meghan was said to have then ended their friendship.

Jessica and Meghan used to be close friends

Jessica kept a lot profile following the release of Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary and Harry's memoirs, but she broke her silence recently with a black-and-white photo that appears to show her at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding reception.

The 42-year-old can be seen wearing a gold, embellished cowl back dress for the celebration, with her hair up in a high ponytail. She is pictured smiling at the camera with three other guests, including Suits actress Abigail Spencer.

