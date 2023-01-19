Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch planning fifth child? Everything they've said The Victoria's Secret model and football star renewed their vows in front of their adorable children Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack - fans are asking about their fifth child

When Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch renewed their wedding vows on 17 December, fans caught a glimpse of their children Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack – now everyone is asking about the family's next big step.

HELLO!'s exclusive wedding vow renewal album showed how the happy family has grown in the 11 years since Abbey and Peter's beautiful June 2011 wedding at Stapleford Park. Fast forward to their pre-Christmas Maldives ceremony and the couple are more in love than ever. Peter couldn't take his eyes off his lace-clad bride, who he said: "Stole the show." The former Liverpool FC player gushed: "Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years, I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle." Their four children looked adorable in their matching white outfits and Abbey exclusively opened up about them to HELLO!: "We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth."

Once more photos made it to Instagram, the Victoria's Secret model's fans cooed over the photos of the "gorgeous family" that Abbey posted. "Bloody beautiful..the lot of you!" replied one fan and another excited onlooker raved about how the brood looked like the "best gang ever." Whenever the family shares photos of their sunshine getaways, the comments sections are filled with compliments about the mum of four's bikini body. "That body...," fans write, followed by demands of: "How have you had 4 children, unreal!!" And then the questions about a potential baby number five inevitably follow...

Abbey's wedding album drop on Instagram sparked fan excitement

In an interview with Health and Wellbeing, Abbey revealed how much she loves having a house full of hungry mouths to feed and that she starts cooking from the moment she rises in the morning.

"I love to be in the kitchen and enjoy making hearty, home-cooked food for my family at mealtimes. My husband's 6'7" and my brother (who lives with us) is 6'4", so I’ve got these big, burly men in my house who need their plates to be piled high," the model enthused.

The family are loving life right now

However, fans who are keen for Abbey, 37, and Peter, 41, to announce a fifth baby might be in for a wait. In 2019, Abbey sat down with Lorraine Kelly to discuss their family life, and the mum-of-four had her daughter Sophia by her side in her very first TV appearance. "Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard. I really appreciated having a special day with Sophia and some pics to put on the wall."

Later that year, Peter was chatting on Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV and he gave mixed signals about his plans to expand his family. Initially, the 41-year-old exclaimed to the host Laura Whitmore: "Oh 100 per cent [we are not having another child]." A moment later, Peter admitted: "I don’t know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on." The doting parents still can't stop gushing about raising children and the family gathering at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort on 17 December 2022 shows that they're closer than ever.

