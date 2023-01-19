Pamela Anderson says her sons 'saved her' in emotional revelation The star shares her two children with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson says she has a lot to thank her sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, for as she opens up about how they have changed her life.

The former Baywatch actress, 55, has penned a new memoir, Love Pamela, and is the focus of the upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, which lays bare the highs and lows of her life.

These include raising her children during a tumultuous and difficult relationship with their father, Tommy Lee.

WATCH: The trailer for Pamela Anderson's A Love Story revealed

In an exclusive excerpt from the book published in People magazine, Pamela talks about her children and how she marvels at the men they have become.

"Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool," she writes. "They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes."

In 1995, Pamela and Tommy's lives were upturned when intimate tapes of them were stolen from their home and sold without their permission.

She confessed: "I don't think we had the maturity level to really handle it all," and their relationship became volatile and violent.

Tommy was arrested for spousal abuse and Pamela immediately filed for divorce.

She said. "I think we really let our kids down. And that's something it's really hard for me to forgive myself about. We should have found a way through it. I couldn't accept any kind of violent maneuver."

Pamela continued: "It was my childhood fears coming out. I didn't want that for my kids and as much as I loved Tommy more than anything in the world, I loved my kids more."

The actress says that her boys "saved me," and "I don't want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I've loved every moment."

She's unbelievable proud of both Dylan and Brandon and they encouraged her to open up about her life.

As for their personalities? "Brandon is really creative and is this fiery kind of kid," Pamela revealed. "Dylan is more introspective and more Zen. It's a good team."

