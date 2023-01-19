Coleen Rooney surprises with rare photo of son Kai – and he's so grown up Wayne Rooney's wife shared a sweet photo of her teenage son

Coleen Rooney delighted her followers on Thursday when she posted a sweet photograph of her eldest son Kai, 13, on Instagram.

Wayne Rooney's glamorous wife posted an adorable snap of the youngster enjoying an early morning walk with her, posing for a cute mother and son photograph. Kai, who is the eldest of Coleen's four children, looked so grown up in the photo – and fans couldn't get over how much he had changed and how quickly he was growing up.

Kai was seen wearing his hood pulled over his head, braving the winter chill in a padded jacket. Meanwhile, Coleen was dressed down in a hoodie and navy coat, shielding her eyes behind a pair of large sunglasses.

Fans were loving the sweet selfie, flooding the comments section with messages. "No love like mother and son. Fabulous pic," one wrote, while another shared: "So grown up!" A third fan mused: "Beautiful moment, years go too fast."

Coleen Rooney with her teenage son Kai

Coleen also shares sons Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four, with her husband Wayne, and the famous family resides at their £20million Cheshire mansion.

The WAG previously shed some light on her happy family setup, revealing whether or not she planned to have a fifth child with football legend Wayne.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are proud parents to Kai, 13, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four

Coleen and Wayne first met at age 12, started dating when they were 16, and married in June 2008 when Coleen was 22.

Meanwhile, Coleen has been lying low since her 'Wagatha Christie' social media antics were turned into a Channel 4 series called Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama.

Coleen has a close bond with her eldest son

The two-part film recreated the real-life trial, with Natalie Tena and Chanel Cresswell playing Rebekah Vardy and Coleen respectively.

On Friday 29 July, Rebekah lost her libel case after months of public scrutiny. She has continued to deny that she was responsible for leaking Coleen's Instagram posts.

