Gemma Atkinson reveals 'tears were shed' during emotional family reunion The Strictly couple have travelled to Spain

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have finally returned to Spain to visit the Strictly Come Dancing professional's family.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 37-year-old radio presenter shared an emotional post alongside an image of the couple's daughter, Mia, holding hands with Gorka's parents.

"After 2 and a half years, we made it back to Spain," she wrote in the caption. "Happy tears were shed and the first stop was the beach with Abuelo & Abuela."

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "Seeing this gives me goosebumps... so moving." Another remarked: "Wonderful. Wonderful. Wonderful [heart emoji]."

A third post read: "Enjoy every moment, every hug and lots of yummy food x." A fourth person said: "Aw enjoy this time. So precious for Mia and for you and Gorka. I hope you all have the best time ever, my beautiful second home x."

The reunion was no doubt extremely special for the couple and three-year-old Mia, who are based in Manchester. They haven't been able to see Gorka's mum and dad amid the pandemic since they are based in Spain.

Gemma shared this sweet snap of Mia with her grandparents

Last year, one fan asked Gemma whether they would move to Spain if he wanted to go back, and the former actress revealed they hope to buy a second home in the country.

She wrote on social media: "Not full time. We were looking at places over there before all this Covid stuff as we want a base there for Mia to be able to see all her Spanish family, plus Gorks can go see his mates and I have somewhere to go for girls' weekends."

The couple met on the set of Strictly in 2017, and welcomed their baby daughter Mia on 4 July 2019. The professional dancer popped the question on Valentine's Day two years later.

Earlier this year, Gemma discussed her wedding plans on Steph's Packed Lunch, saying: "We're obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on, the only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad."

Confirming their big day will be abroad, she added: "Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters. His family don't speak English and my family don't speak Spanish, so we've said that we'll meet halfway."

