Gemma Atkinson's baby Mia is her spitting image in previously unseen childhood photo The Strictly star recently got engaged to Gorka Marquez

There's no denying how much Gemma Atkinson's daughter takes after her!

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who recently got engaged to Gorka Marquez, shared a never-before-seen snap of herself from her childhood - and the similarities in looks are uncanny.

"You always would and always will, find me with the dog. Our first dog, Fergie," she simply wrote across the heartwarming image.

Gemma and her fiancé Gorka often share pictures of their little girl on social media. Fans tend to comment on how the one-year-old is the radio presenter's mini-me.

One fan recently wrote: "She's the spit of you here Gemma," and another said, "She literally is Gemma's double! So beautiful." A third person commented: "Trying to decide who she looks more like. Decided she’s a mummy face."

Gemma shared this sweet throwback snap - and Mia looks just like her!

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when the actress and presenter made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec. They began dating after the series ended and welcomed their daughter on 4 July 2019.

On Valentine's Day this year, they announced the happy news that they are engaged, after months of speculation that Gorka would propose following the end of the last series of the dance show, which saw the couple live apart for more than two months.

They confirmed their engagement with a romantic selfie which showed Gemma sporting an exquisite diamond ring. "Valentine's forever... Of course, I said yes," she gushed in the caption.

