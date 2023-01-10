Gemma Atkinson's adorable baby photo leaves fans saying the same thing The star penned a sweet tribute

Gemma Atkinson delighted fans on Tuesday with a series of sweet throwback photos featuring her mum, Sandra.

Over on Instagram, the 38-year-old posted a carousel of heartwarming mother-daughter photos shining a light on the duo's close bond throughout the years.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Gemma shared a sweet photo of herself as a baby, snapshots from her childhood, and more recent pictures featuring both her parents.

In honour of her mum's birthday, Gemma captioned her post: "Happiest of Birthdays to my mum Sandra. The matriarch and Glue to our family. What would we do without you."

Gemma penned a touching tribute

She continued: "My aim in life is to be as good a mum as you are [heart emoji] ps. Sorry for the last slide, couldn't resist [laughing emoji] I always describe our family as a cross between the tv shows Phoenix nights and Shameless! And I couldn't be [prouder]."

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Gemma's uncanny family resemblance. "You're the double of your mum," gushed one, whilst a second remarked: "Happy birthday to your mum. You can really see Mia in her."

"Ahhh you and Mia are so like your mum!!" noted a third, and a fourth chimed: "Eeh, you are the spit of your mum. I hope she has a fantastic day."

The mother-of-one looked radiant

Gemma's touching tribute comes after the former Strictly contestant shut down rumours regarding her fiancé Gorka Marquez and his time on the hit BBC dancing show.

Addressing the rumours on her Instagram Stories, Gemma wrote: "Keep being sent this [face palm emoji]. Wish I hadn't said to all the backstage crew 'see you next year' now [one eye tongue emoji]

The duo got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021

"Obv this isn't true at all! Same as it wasn't true about Gio last year. Merry Christmas!" [sic]

The Sun has claimed that Gorka was ready to leave after "seven-year itch" and was reportedly looking for new opportunities.

Gorka is one of the most-loved professional dancers on Strictly. After touring the world with dance show Burn The Floor, the dad-of-one joined Strictly back in 2016 and has danced his way into two finals, first with Alexandra Burke in 2017 and later with EastEnders actress Maisie Smith in 2020.

