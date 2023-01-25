Strictly's Stacey Dooley reveals sweet gesture for new baby Minnie The doting mum involved a Strictly Come Dancing star in the most special way

Stacey Dooley shared a delightful insight into her home life with newborn daughter Minnie on Wednesday afternoon, and the doting mum has melted fans' hearts.

The proud mum took to Instagram to reveal that she has been working on a personal gift for her baby girl – Minnie's first music playlist. Stacey and her partner Kevin Clifton announced the birth of their daughter earlier this month and ever since then, the Strictly Come Dancing couple has been inundated with messages from well-wishers on their social media accounts. When Stacey shared a sneak peek at Minnie's specially curated playlist, the sweet gesture caused a loving fan frenzy.

Stacey revealed her top five songs for Minnie in an Instagram snap captioned: "Minnie’s 1st playlist," with a love heart emoji.

The BBC presenter's first song choice was the hit I'm Coming Out by Diana Ross, followed by Stevie Wonder's seventies hit Isn't She Lovely. Ardent Strictly fans will recognise the artist on the third track though…

Stacey shared the Minnie's first playlist with fans

The song My Girl by Tommy Blaize was next on the list and the singer is best known for providing the live vocal accompaniments on some of Strictly Come Dancing's best loved moments.

Minnie's father Kevin bonding with Strictly singer Tommy Blaize

Stacey's one million strong Instagram fanbase applauded her "fabulous songs" as "just right for a gorgeous little baby."

The consensus was that Stacey's motherly gesture was: "So flipping wholesome," and: "Just too cute", while another mum was so inspired that she asked Stacey if her own little girl, also named Minnie, could share the playlist too.

Fans have gushed about how much they have loved the name Minnie ever since Stacey announced their first child's name on Instagram with the post: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, love you Kev x."

The moment fans learned Minnie's name

"What a beautiful name, my grandma was Minnie and she was a complete angel," enthused one fan.

Minnie's father Kevin also announced the happy news with a photo of an envelope addressed to: "Minnie's parents," captioned: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love you Minnie, love you Stace x."

After meeting on the BBC ballroom dancing show in 2018, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2022 and last week Stacey emerged from her parenting bubble to confess that she misses her sleep – which only makes her heart-warming music gift even more touching.

