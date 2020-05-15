Stacey Dooley reveals new home office buy - and it's so stylish The former Strictly winner is isolating with boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley is currently in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic with her boyfriend and Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton at their home in London, and it seems Stacey has been spending a lot of time making it as comfortable for the couple as can be. The documentary maker, who recently released Lockdown Heroes, investigating life in lockdown in the UK which Stacey filmed from her home, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her new desk chair. She captioned the photo, "My new baby. (The desk itself comes in July. Perfect.)"

Stacey Dooley reveals how she and Kevin Clifton pass the time in lockdown

The chair comes from Heal's Furniture and is available for £320 which, although steep, we'd say is a wise investment that will stand the test of time. It can be altered with different seats and back types, but if you choose to go with Stacey's style, it features a black base and legs and a walnut oak back.

Chair, Heal's, £320

What's more, for anyone suffering from back pain and discomfort while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, the chair is designed with an innovative back using a singular curve that leads into the arms, while the seat is topped with extra cushioning.

The rest of Stacey's home reflects the same minimalist aesthetic. Stacey and her boyfriend Kevin, who met while Stacey competed in Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with Kevin, recently fuelled engagement rumours with a photo in which Stacey was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger, but we also couldn’t take our eyes off of another chair topped with a sheepskin rug.

A previous post revealed that Stacey usually keeps the chair in the corner of her living room next to the breakfast bar, made of simple grey wood that matches the kitchen cupboards. Stacey also has plenty of house plants in various areas of the home: on the floor, on the kitchen sides and on the shelves.

