Alex Jones shares rare photo of adorable baby daughter Annie The presenter of The One Show is a doting mum-of-three

Alex Jones took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet photo of her daughter Annie, one, as she gave a glimpse into their family life. The presenter posted an adorable image to her Instagram Stories which showed the little girl playing with wooden rings and toy carrots.

MORE: Alex Jones shares long-awaited baby-related news with fans

Taken from above, the shot showed that Annie is taking after her mum with a mop of thick brown hair. She was dressed in sweet floral print leggings, black shoes and a white top.

The mum-of-three captioned the picture: "PlayStation for her while I do a sort out. We love @lavery.official toys. A different box each developmental stage. They're such good quality and entertain for hours".

WATCH: Alex Jones shares amazing baby-related news with fans

Loading the player...

The sweet behind-the-scenes look into her home life comes a couple of weeks after Alex candidly discussed her husband's health issues in an episode of Elizabeth Day's hit podcast, How to Fail.

The One Show host confessed it was hard watching her husband – who she married back in 2015 – become seriously ill with Lyme Disease and viral meningitis.

"It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis," she shared.

Alex shared the sweet photo on Instagram

"Lots of things happened recently. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally. And again I found myself at a loss thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here.' We all talk a good game, but do we actually know how to help people?"

GOALS: The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside

SEE: Alex Jones divides fans with surprising new photo

The admission comes six months after Alex revealed that her life was going through a "tricky" patch in an emotional Instagram post.

"He tries to explain it and I said, 'Do you think I'm a terrible person because I don't quite get it?'" she remarked. "He says, 'No, but because you're trying to get it, I love you for that'."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.