Stacey Dooley shares candid insight into new motherhood in latest post The former Strictly Come Dancing champion recently welcomed daughter Minnie with Kevin Clifton

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley took to her Instagram Stories at the weekend to reflect on new motherhood in a highly relatable way.

The presenter and documentary maker re-posted an image of award-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge in a range of her iconic roles, several of which showed her looking upset, confused or stressed.

The image was headed: "What kind of Jennifer Coolidge weekend are you planning?" Stacey quipped: "Actual images of me as a Mum", then, referring to an image of the performer smoking and drinking, added: "(apart from 6 before I get cancelled)".

Stacey and her partner, former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton, welcomed their daughter Minnie recently, each posting proud announcements to social media to share their happy news.

Kevin posted a heart-warming photo of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents". Doting mum Stacey also shared the snapshot alongside the caption: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x".

Stacey re-shared the hilarious post to her Instagram Stories

On Wednesday, the loved-up couple each shared the sweetest congratulatory poem written by TFL members.

Kevin posted a photograph of the tribute which read: "Congratulations Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton on the birth of your baby daughter Minnie, it really is such wonderful news; magical memories will be made and new adventures will be had with moments to enjoy.

"From cuddles, kisses and first words, to the time Minnie first tries on her dancing shoes. The legendary TV presenter and dancing queen and the performing triple threat King Kev now have a little princess to cherish".

Stacey and Kevin met on the set of Strictly

Thrilled with the public message, Kevin captioned his post: "So lovely @allontheboard," followed by a white heart emoji.

The smitten couple first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing after being partnered together for the hit series in 2018, which they won.

After a whirlwind romance, the duo went public with their romance in April 2019 before announcing their pregnancy news in August 2022.

