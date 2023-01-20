Stacey Dooley shares exciting announcement following birth of first child Former Strictly champion Stacey Dooley welcomed her first child this month

Stacey Dooley has just given birth to her first child, but it seems the star is already eying up getting back on the road as she confirmed some exciting news.

The star had been due to tour the nation, but she ended up having to postpone the show due to the coronavirus pandemic. But on Friday she confirmed that the show would be getting back on the road, thanking fans for their patience and sharing a poster of the event. In the poster, Stacey looked radiant in a black all-in-one ensemble that she added a slinky necklace to.

In a lengthy caption, the Stacey Sleeps Over star enthused: "OKAY. After a bloody global pandemic, a pregnancy and a birth we are FINALLLLLLLLY doing this!

"My GOD thank you to everyone who's kept hold of their tickets…and for your patience, you lot are truly ace. I can't WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL. Tickets avail now @faneproductions."

She added: "Let's all hang out and have a lovely time togeths. (Pls heavily filter our selfies FYI….my boobs will be leaking and my lips are SO DAMN DRY AND SPLIT.) All the L O V E!"

Fans were quick to react to the news, as one commented: "Can't wait to finally see you in Newcastle!! Definitely going to be worth the wait!" and a second posted: "This is a month after I give birth yey, something I can actually go to."

Unsurprisingly many of her followers were desperate to know how the new mum was getting on and asked for updates and photos of baby Minnie.

Stacey, and partner Kevin Clifton, shared their baby news on Tuesday, with Kevin sharing a photograph of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents."

On Instagram Stories, Kevin wrote: "Our daughter Minnie is here," and on his main grid post fans were quick to send wishes of congratulations.

"Huge congratulations to you both, how lovely," penned one, and: "Aww so pleased for you both. Congratulations mummy and daddy and welcome to the world Minnie," added another.

The couple are yet to share a picture of their first born daughter, but we wait with baited breath to see the little one!

They announced their pregnancy back in August. Kevin uploaded a snap of Stacey showing off her baby bump, and said: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

A short while later, the TV presenter posted a Polaroid snap and announced: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted." She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji]."

