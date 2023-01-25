New mum Stacey Dooley shares relatable update after welcoming first baby with Kevin Clifton The Strictly Come Dancing couple are parents to a little girl called Minnie

Stacey Dooley is clearly in a newborn baby bubble, having welcomed baby Minnie with her partner Kevin Clifton.

However, like every new parent, the TV presenter - who announced her baby's arrival last week - is experiencing some of the joys and challenges that come with parenting - lack of sleep!

With both of her series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over now available on BBC iPlayer, Stacey responded to a heartwarming message which read: "@sjdooley is back. Interestingly with a show about sleeping, something she's getting zero of at the moment as a new mum on maternity."

Upon seeing the note on Instagram Stories, Stacey agreed and said: "My bro [green heart emoji]. Also the ACCURACY."

Both Stacey and Kevin announced little Minnie's birth last week. They shared a photograph of an envelope that read: "Minnie's parents," revealing that they welcomed a little baby girl.

Stacey revealed this update on social media

"Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x," wrote Stacey while Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x." [sic]

The new parents are yet to reveal the first photo of their baby daughter. They announced their pregnancy back in August with Kevin uploading a snap of Stacey showing off her baby bump, and said: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

The couple shared this image online last week

The smitten couple first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing after being partnered together for the hit series. They successfully shimmied their way into the final before eventually lifting the coveted glitterball trophy.

After a whirlwind romance, the duo went public with their romance in April 2019 before announcing their pregnancy news in August 2022.

