Fans urge Gemma Atkinson to seek help for pregnancy symptom - details

Gemma Atkinson is expecting her second child with her fiancé Gorka Marquez and on Wednesday, the actress shared a health woe with her Instagram followers.

"Exhausted. But hey, at least it’s no longer January!" wrote Gemma beside a new clip on her social media page. The star had edited her previous caption, in which she mentioned having an itchy stomach.

The NHS website says that itching is common in pregnancy, thought to be caused by raised levels of certain chemicals in the blood, ie hormones.

While the itching can be due to the skin stretching, it may also be a symptom of a liver condition called intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy – known as obstetric cholestasis (OC). This condition needs medical attention and monitoring during pregnancy.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was inundated with advice from her fans, many urging her to see a health professional about her itchy skin.

One fan wrote: "Please get your itching checked out with your midwife," and another told Gemma: "Please, please, please get the itching checked."

A third said: "Yes, as others have said please get the itching checked out as could be IC. (I’m sure it’s probably just skin stretching etc but best to be safe)."

Another posted: "Obstetric cholostatsis (obs choli) extreme itching.. I had this in my first pregnancy. Was awful!!! I had to have bloods every 2 weeks and was out on medication to help. Hope you're sorted and feeling more comfortable soon."

Gemma with Gorka and their daughter Mia

The star's followers also sympathised with the exhaustion she is feeling.

One wrote: "That pregnancy exhaustion hits different on your second one hey." Another said: "I think your meant to get a second wind after the first 5 months of being preggie. I'm 15 years past having the baby and I still haven't got the second wind! Xx."

Gemma with daughter Mia and her bump!

Gemma revealed her and Gorka's exciting pregnancy news in January, telling fans: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year."

She added: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie."

