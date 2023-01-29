Pregnant Gemma Atkinson makes candid parenting confession after secret wedding rumours The Hollyoaks actress is engaged to Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez…

Gemma Atkinson delighted fans with the news that she and her fiancé Gorka Marquez are expecting their second child and now the star has made a very relatable parenting confession.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Hollyoaks actress, 38, shared a clip of what appeared to be Gorka adorably pushing their three-year-old daughter Mia on a scooter as they headed off for a wintry walk.

Captioning the photo, Gemma hilariously quipped: "Every parent after 10 mins after every 'wanting to bring the scooter' request," alongside a face-palm and laughing face emoji.

The pair are expecting their second baby

The hilarious video came just after rumours swirled that the happy couple have secretly wed ahead of welcoming their new baby.

Gemma, who previously revealed she wanted to opt for a "chilled" wedding at a registry office, sparked speculation after a pair of Emma Bridgewater 'Mr' and 'Mrs' mugs were spotted in a video of their home, hinting that they have already tied the knot.

The stunning clip saw the star showing off her glorious new kitchen at their Manchester abode on her Instagram Stories. As she gushed about the handiwork of her latest builders, she shared a peek at an open shelf with a selection of mugs lined up where the cups in question were placed.

Gemma sparked speculation with 'Mr' and 'Mrs' mugs

Neither Gemmer nor Gorka have made any public comments to confirm this and chatting with her Hits Radio co-host Mike Toolan, the former Strictly contestant joked about why she hadn't already walked down the aisle.

On the subject of the most common day for divorces in the UK, which falls in the first week of January, Gemma said: "The thing I always say about this day, if it's the busiest day for divorce, is the best thing to do, just don't get married." A confused Mike replied: "But you're engaged?"

The pair got engaged on Valentine's Day

"Yeah, but there's a reason you haven't had an invite," she laughed, adding: "If I don't marry him he can't divorce me. He can leave me but he isn't taking anything because there's nothing legal. Off you pop sunshine, on to the next one."

Talking to HELLO! about plans for their big day, Gemma explained: "We have spoken about getting married a few times, talking about what we want to do.

"Half the time we say should just go to the registry office and do it there, and then it's done, then have a big party. I think that will be the route we will go down."

