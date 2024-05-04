Gemma Atkinson and mini-me daughter Mia send adorable message to Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson surprised her followers on Friday when she showed the sweet way that she keeps her fiancé Gorka Marquez close while he's working away.

The former Strictly star, 39, shared a snapshot of herself and her lookalike daughter Mia, four, as the pair snuggled up in bed next to a pillow printed with Gorka and their baby son Thiago's faces.

© Gemma Atkinson Gemma shared the hilarious post on her Instagram Stories

Gemma looked fresh-faced for the photo wearing a pair of black satin pyjamas and a gold pendant necklace, while Mia looked adorable in a purple Disney T-shirt with a gingham bow in her hair.

Gorka, 33, has been spending time away from home as he travels the country for the Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals UK tour, which officially began on Wednesday 1 May. The dancer has been making some big career moves in recent months, after he spent time in his home country earlier this year to appear as a judge on the Spanish version of Strictly.

© Gorka Marquez Gorka was all smiles with his children Mia and Thiago

Earlier this week, the star showed how much he was missing home when he shared a carousel of photos of himself with Mia and Thiago with the caption: "Missing these two little monkeys too much."

Gemma has also been busy with her career since returning to work following the birth of her son Thiago last July. The former Hollyoaks actress returned to her slot on Hits Radio, and the couple recently filmed the second series of their show Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens.

The couple met on the 2017 series of the hit BBC show when Gemma was paired with Aljaž Škorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke. The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 and announced their engagement in 2021.

© Instagram The couple met on Strictly in 2017

Despite being engaged for three years, Gemma revealed to HELLO! that the couple are in no rush to tie the knot.

"I'd like to wait until Thiago can walk down the aisle," she said. "We've got this perfect life together, with the babies, the house and the dogs, so we don't feel any pressure to get married just for a certificate."

"We were thinking that we could go to a registry office and do it with just the two of us and then have a massive party. But then, as that got closer, I was thinking that I'd regret not having my sister and niece as bridesmaids, so we were like: 'No, let's not rush. Let's wait until the perfect time and do it then.'"