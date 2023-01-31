Gemma Atkinson shows off bare baby bump in stunning unseen picture Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are set to welcome their second child later this year – and the excited dad-to-be just shared a heartwarming snapshot of his pregnant fiancée.

Taking to Instagram, the Spanish-born professional dancer delighted fans with a string of stunning new pictures featuring Gemma and their adorable tot, Mia, three.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson films pregnancy workout

Loading the player...

In one of the touching black and white photos, Gemma, 38, could be seen staring down at her blossoming baby bump with a look of pure joy etched across her face. Elsewhere, Gorka shared a joyous family snap with little Mia grinning from ear to ear.

Alongside the beautiful pictures, Gorka, 32, included a trio of emojis including a bright yellow heart emoji.

Gemma is expecting a baby boy

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. "Your family is just beautiful! Muy preciosa," said one follower, whilst a second remarked: "A beautiful family inside and out".

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's zen sanctury to raise second baby

LOOK: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia's hilarious reaction to her pregnancy news

"Love having a peep inside your family life… you're all so grounded," noted a third, and a fourth added: "I adore your posts and love seeing how genuinely loving a family you are".

Ahead of her due date, Gemma took part in an impromptu Q&A session on her Instagram Stories where she answered a series of questions. On the subject of her unborn child's name, Gemma confirmed that her bundle of joy will be given a Spanish moniker.

Gemma welcomed Mia in 2019

When asked if she'd decided on a name, the blonde beauty replied: "Not yet, but it'll defo be Spanish. Mia means 'mine' in Spanish and if this one was a girl, she was going to be Vida as that means 'life' obv together they'd be 'my life' but boys are harder.

"It's the pronunciation, for example Theo in Spain is pronounced Tao, so [it] can get complicated."

Gorka and Gemma met on Strictly in 2017

Lovebirds Gorka and Gemma announced their happy news earlier this month via social media. Over on Instagram, Gemma penned: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year."

She added: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.