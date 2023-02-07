Meghan Markle and daughter Lilibet are identical in rare adorable photos The little one is the spitting image of her mother the Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children made multiple appearance in their Netflix documentary entitled Harry & Meghan, and in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment baby Lilibet looks just like her mother the Duchess of Sussex.

In episode five of their series, many family snaps and clips were shown, including their son Archie mastering the piano... watch below.

The installment also included an archive photo of Thomas Markle cradling his baby daughter Meghan while she lay on his chest.

In another sweet moment, Lilibet was seen swaddled in a carrier close to her mother's chest, and she's pulling the exact same face that her mother did all those years ago. Check out that adorable pout!

See Meghan Markle as a baby

Despite looking like her mother's doppelganger, young Lili has been compared to her royal father too.

In an image created by Instagram account @ourroyal_family, two images of Lilibet and Prince Harry were stitched together, allowing online users to marvel at the similarities between the father-daughter duo.

Baby Lili looks just like her mother

In the images, both young royals were pictured crawling in sweet white outfits. Lilibet looked sweet as pie in a cream-coloured cardigan and a bow-adorned headband, while Harry donned a very eighties baby grow.

The image was posted online, alongside the caption: "Another little Spencer Grandma Diana would be so proud!"

Their daughter has been compared to her dad too

With two beautiful children, many royal fans will be wondering if the Duke and Duchess will follow in the footsteps of Harry's older brother Prince William and try for a third baby. But what have the royal couple said about expanding their family?

Back in July 2019, the son of King Charles interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and during the chat the Prince remarked about having two children only. He said: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Lilibet and Archie's grandfather is now the head of the monarchy. Find out the truth about the man behind the crown...

