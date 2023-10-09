Stacey Solomon's heartwarming pregnancy announcements with her five children

Stacey Solomon has taken her fans along for the ride on her pregnancy journeys with children Zachary, 15, Leighton, 11, Rex, four, Rose, two, and more recently her baby daughter Belle, seven months.

The Loose Women star and her husband Joe Swash have earned a loyal following for being incredibly relatable, and from her beautiful pregnancy photos and heartbreaking revelations of her journey to motherhood, Stacey has kept her fans in the loop throughout her journey. Here, HELLO! takes a look at how the mum-of-five has announced all her pregnancies.

Belle Solomon-Swash

© Instagram Stacey Solomon shocked fans last December when she announced she was eight months pregnant with baby Belle

Stacey shocked everyone when she announced she was eight months pregnant with her fifth child, baby Belle, last December, having not realised that she was expecting for the first trimester.

Stacey enthused: "Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought [laughing face emoji] When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn't leave us with very long left."

She added: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle. So grateful [heart emoji] While we had some time off we thought we better take some memories before it's too late @chelseawhitephotog ©️ who took our wedding pictures took these photos for us And my best friend & make up queen @peneloperyanbeauty gave me a makeover."

Responding to fan comments, Stacey confirmed that she was pregnant when she tied the knot with Joe in July 2022. "For those saying you knew when we got married [laughing face emoji] well you could have let us know Poirot," she joked.

Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash

© Instagram Stacey's fourth pregnancy announcement was a family affair

"We are growing another pickle," were the words that sent Stacey's fans over the moon when she shared the heartwarming post on Instagram on 9 June 2021.

In a series of photos taken at Pickle Cottage, the couple's family home, Stacey revealed that she was expecting her fourth child and shared just how excited the family were: "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance."

Stacey added: "We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle."

The ITV star also acknowledged that she had been away from social media in the weeks prior. "Sorry I've been so quiet, but we've got something to share with you, I feel nervous for so many reasons," she explained.

The couple had since opened up about their heartbreaking miscarriages and during Stacey's pregnancy with Rose, she made sure to savour the moments with a striking photoshoot ahead of Rose's arrival on 4 October - Stacey's birthday!

Rex Toby Francis Solomon-Swash

© Photo: Instagram Stacey announced baby Rex's conception with a sonogram

The announcement of Stacey's third child was revealed as part of a very amusing Instagram post on 22 February 2019.

Stacey initially teased fans with a cryptic post which simply read: "Every time I go to write anything I sob so… what he said @realjoeswashy", and tagged her partner Joe's Instagram page, which in turn showed a photograph of Stacey fast asleep at their home…

© Instagram The cute candid photo initially left both fans and Joe baffled

Joe wrote: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company..."

Suddenly the meaning of all this became crystal clear when Joe continued: "So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby."

The couple then shared a sonogram photograph with the gorgeous caption: "It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now."

Leighton Barham

© Getty Images Stacey revealed the news to reporters following her X Factor success

Hot on the heels of her X Factor appearances, on 28 October 2011, Stacey revealed to keen reporters that she was three months pregnant with her second child, Leighton, with her boyfriend at the time Aaron Barham.

The Sort Your Life Out star gushed to reporters: "We are really excited. And I'm really looking forward to everything."

Zachary Solomon

© Getty Images Stacey had already welcomed son Zachary by the time she found fame

Stacey sprung onto our screens during the sixth series of the X Factor talent show in 2009 which marked her immediate rise to fame and secured a place firmly in fans' hearts.

The Essex-born singer was already raising baby Zachary, now 15, from a previous relationship. Strict ITV rules meant that all contestants had to live in a house share together in London, but whenever Stacey had a break from filming the live shows, she would return home to Dagenham to spend quality time with Zachary.

Stacey's hard work juggling motherhood and her career has more than paid off. After making it to the semi-finals of the show, she has become a fan favourite on Loose Women and carved out a name for herself as a domestic goddess!

