Stacey Solomon shares emotional message days before due date The presenter is married to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon is just days away from giving birth - and on Tuesday the star delighted fans with a sweet update regarding her looming due date.

Taking to Instagram, the former X Factor presenter shared an intimate photo of her bare bump in a candid mirror selfie. The star – who is pregnant with her fifth child – is expecting her third child with husband Joe Swash.

In the radiant snapshot, Stacey glowed as she posed in her living room wearing a luxurious grey lounge set.

"Thank you for everything bump [heart emoji]. Woken up with that feeling and so Just in case I don't get the chance to say it tomorrow," Stacey captioned her photo.

Stacey shared a heartwarming photo

She added: "I'm so grateful for them all. For every single time you've done this."

Fans were quick to heap praise on the blonde beauty, with close pal Mrs Hinch writing: "Looking phenomenal as always," whilst a second noted: "So emotional!!! This set me off [crying face emoji] all the best Stacey, you got this mama".

The duo wed in 2022

A third raced to comment: "Goodluck and can't wait to see baby girl," and a fourth sweetly added: "Come on pickle, we can't wait to meet you".

The star has been incredibly open about her pregnancy journey thus far – and fans are convinced they've managed to guess Stacey's adorable baby name.

Last week the DIY queen crafted a gorgeous baby mobile for her new tot's nursery. The imaginative accessory featured cream felt clouds, a teddy bear in a teeny basket and giant pearlescent spheres.

"From mummy with love little one… [cloud emoji]. Patiently waiting for you to be here, we are all so excited to finally meet you baby girl," Stacey penned in her caption.

Stacey with baby daughter, Rose

She continued: "She's very comfy apparently, letting me know who's boss already [laughing face emoji] Now I just need to find a safe out of reach little cubby hole to put this in".

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to pick up on Stacey's use of pearls, with one writing: "By any chance are you going to call her Pearl," whilst a second chimed: "I'm guessing baby is going to be called Pearl".

