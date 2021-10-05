Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announce the birth of daughter - see first baby photos Congratulations to this celebrity couple!

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have announced the birth of their baby daughter with an adorable post on her Instagram account.

The couple, who are also parents to two-year-old son Rex, expressed their joy by first sharing a picture on Instagram Stories of a baby pink blanket. Stacey added: "To my family on here, yesterday I got the best birthday present I could have ever wished for."

She then followed it up with several photos of her bundle of joy and she's never looked happier.

"She’s Here," she wrote alongside the adorable snaps. "Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you."

Stacey was delighted to share photos of her newborn daughter

The newest addition is a little sister to Rex, whom Stacey shares with fiancé Joe. Their baby girl was born on Stacey's 32nd birthday.

She is also a doting mum to two older sons, Zach, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships. Former EastEnders actor Joe, meanwhile, shares son teenage Harry with ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey and Joe, who got engaged in Christmas 2020, announced their second pregnancy in June - just weeks after moving into their beautiful country home in Essex.

"We are growing another pickle," the TV presenter wrote alongside a family photo showing the baby scan. "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance."

"Yesterday I got the best birthday present I could have ever wished for," said Stacey

She added: "We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle."

Moments later, Stacey spoke about her struggles to conceive her fourth child. "Sorry I've been so quiet, but we've got something to share with you, I feel nervous for so many reasons," she explained on Instagram Stories.

The doting mum also posted a blurred-out document that read: "Diagnosis based on ultrasound findings: complete miscarriage."

She then added: "We decided we were so lucky to already have our boys. It is the biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already."

