Stacey Dooley delights fans with adorable new photo of baby Minnie The presenter is in a relationship with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley and her beau Kevin Clifton welcomed their first child together in January – and on Monday, the flame-haired star shared an adorable new photo of their little one.

Sharing an update with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, Stacey, 35, posted a seriously sweet snapshot of herself cradling baby Minnie. Layered over the photograph were the words "Mummy + Minnie."

The mother-daughter duo made a case for leopard print as they stepped out in matching bold outfits. Stacey looked sensational in a cosy leopard print faux fur coat which she teamed with grey lounge pants, a matching grey jumper, a black beanie and a stylish pair of sunshine-yellow sunglasses.

Baby Minnie, meanwhile, looked so sweet in a leopard print onesie and a fluffy beige overcoat.

Stacey and Minnie twinned in animal print

In her caption, Stacey simply penned: "#bffs," alongside a sappy-faced emoji.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an abundance of heartfelt messages, with one writing: "She will be your best friend forever, it's the most amazing gift having a daughter," while a second noted: "Cuteness overload".

The smitten couple found love on Strictly

"So so happy for you. She's a lucky girl having such an amazing role model as her mama," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Aww love this [red heart emoji] hope you’re all doing well."

Stacey and Kevin announced the arrival of their bundle of joy back in January. Sharing the news with their Instagram followers, Stacey proudly gushed: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece!"

Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

"I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, love you Kev," while doting dad Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."

Lovebirds Stacey and Kevin first met when partnered together on the BBC dance competition back in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball trophy.

