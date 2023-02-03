Stacey Dooley details daughter Minnie's first milestones in sweet new photos The former Strictly Come Dancing winner welcomed her first baby in January

Stacey Dooley has yet to show off her and Kevin Clifton's baby daughter Minnie, but the new mum has been keeping fans updated about her motherhood journey since announcing her birth last month.

Earlier this week, the former Strictly winner was pictured out with Minnie for the first time, alongside her mother Di, who is helping her navigate her first weeks with a newborn, but later in the week she was back to showing her followers the adorable gifts her daughter is being showered with.

One special gift that Stacey received and couldn't help but share on her Instagram Stories is a special hand embroidered handkerchief that spells out Minnie as well as her birth date, which had been kept a secret until now.

According to the date embroidered on the special hanky, Minnie was born on the 10th of January, seven days before proud mother Stacey and Kevin officially announced her birth on social media.

Minnie's gift revealed her birth date

Another adorable gift that the three-week-old received includes her very own original sketch of Mickey and Minnie Mouse from Disney.

"Not Minnie receiving her very own original sketch from Disney, LOVE this for her," a proud Stacey wrote alongside a photo showing the black and white drawing.

Disney gifted Minnie with an original sketch of her namesake

Stacey's latest update comes just days after she shared a cheeky post showing a screenshot of a book's chapter, which was titled: "The Very Tired Girl".

Many of Stacey's celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment on the relatable post - with Motsi Mabuse writing encouragingly: "[heart emojis] you've got this."

A pregnant Stacey pictured ahead of Minnie's birth

One fan stated: "It gets easier Stacey, I promise [heart emoji] tiredness is a much underrated form of torture. The early days of a baby." Another said: "Easy does it... there is no perfect way. Do what works for you and your little one." A third added: "You can do this. It gets easier, honestly."

Stacey and Kevin announced that their little one had finally arrived with a sweet Instagram photo which featured a handwritten envelope addressed to "Minnie's parents".

