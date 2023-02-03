Stacey Dooley reveals baby Minnie's actual birth date

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been relishing every moment of being new parents, and it seems the Strictly Come Dancing couple kept their baby joy a secret from the world for a whole week.

On 17 January, the lovebirds took to social media to confirm the arrival of their daughter Minnie in a sweet joint post. However, in a new Instagram Story, Stacey revealed she had given birth seven days prior on 10 January.

She had thanked a brand for hand stitching the words, "Minnie 10.01.2023," on a handkerchief – a lovely memento for the newborn.

But that's not all, another adorable gift that the three-week-old received includes her very own original sketch of Mickey and Minnie Mouse from Disney.

"Not Minnie receiving her very own original sketch from Disney, LOVE this for her," a proud Stacey wrote alongside a photo showing the black and white drawing.

Stacey has revealed baby Minnie's birth date

Earlier this week, the former Strictly winner was pictured out with Minnie for the first time, alongside her mother Di, who is helping her navigate her first weeks with a newborn.

Stacey and Kevin announced that their little one had finally arrived with a sweet Instagram photo which featured a handwritten envelope addressed to "Minnie's parents".

"Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev," Stacey captioned it while Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie , Love u Stace x."

The couple are parents to a little girl called Minnie

The new mum is yet to share the first photo of her baby daughter. Both Stacey and Kevin - who announced their pregnancy back in August 2022 - first crossed paths on the set of Strictly after being partnered together for the hit series. They successfully shimmied their way into the final before eventually lifting the coveted glitterball trophy.

After a whirlwind romance, the duo went public with their romance in April 2019 before moving in together and becoming parents to their little girl.

