Stacey Dooley shares first video since welcoming baby Minnie The presenter is in a relationship with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley welcomed baby daughter Minnie last month – and on Sunday the former Strictly contestant delighted fans with a rare video clip.

Taking to Instagram, the copper-haired celeb, 35, shared a sneak peek of family life away from the spotlight. Shining a light on her postpartum journey, Stacey candidly filmed her bold outfit choice before heading off to the shops.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley stuns in first video since welcoming Minnie

Loading the player...

Despite giving birth less than a month ago, the TV star served up some serious sass in a bold faux fur leopard print coat. Stacey teamed her cosy number with a pair of retro orange sunglasses and some luxurious leather mules - icon!

In her caption, the first-time mum penned: "A round of applause for me getting myself dressed for the Saino's run".

Stacey and Kevin found love on Strictly

Fans and friends adored Stacey's relatable update, with one writing: "Is that a casual Gucci slip on for a pop to the shop?" whilst a second remarked: "More than an applause needed. Medals. Mwah".

A third chimed: "Staceyyyyyyyyyyyy I love your style [crying face emoji] how are you so cool," and a fourth noted: "Getting anything done in the first weeks after a baby is an achievement [clapping hands emoji]".

The duo welcomed Minnie in January 2023

Stacey and her beau, Kevin, 40, welcomed their bundle of joy on 10 January. The loved-up couple announced Minnie's arrival seven days later with a seriously sweet Instagram post – and fans were beside themselves.

Alongside a photo of an envelope bearing their newborn's name, Stacey proudly gushed: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev," while Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie , Love u Stace x."

The couple were gifted an original Disney sketch

Both Stacey and Kevin - who announced their pregnancy back in August 2022 - first crossed paths on the set of Strictly after being partnered together for the hit series.

They successfully shimmied their way into the final before eventually lifting the coveted glitterball trophy.

