Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley reveal sweet way they refer to newborn daughter Minnie The former Strictly winners welcomed their daughter last month

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley chose a very unique name for their first daughter, Minnie, and with it have come some exciting gifts, including a very special one sent to them by Disney.

Last week, proud mother Stacey showed off an original sketch of Mickey and Minnie that was sent to her daughter, and over the weekend, new dad Kevin couldn't help but share his excitement over the present whilst revealing the incredibly sweet way he refers to his daughter on social media.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares first video since becoming a mum

"This is the coolest thing ever from @disney for our Minnie," he captioned a photo of the sketch alongside a red heart and mouse emoji.

Quickly reacting to the post, Stacey posted several emojis, including a crying face, a present and a mouse, just like Kevin, clearly making reference to daughter Minnie.

Kevin shared a photo of Minnie's 'cool' present

Minnie is only three weeks old, but already has many nicknames, including "the Queen of England".

Just days after announcing she had been born, Kevin re-shared a friend's post, a WhatsApp message sent to them that read: "Omg you about to meet the queen of England [England flag]." [sic]

"Meeting Minnie [heart emoji]," new dad Kevin remarked.

Whilst the proud parents announced the birth on the 17th of January, it was revealed last week that the pair had waited a whole week to share the news.

Stacey and Kevin welcomed daughter Minnie last month

Stacey shared a photo of a personalised handkerchief specially made for Minnie, which included her name stitched in colourful strings and her birth date: "10.01.2023."

Stacey and Kevin are yet to reveal photos of their baby girl, but the new mum has been photographed taking her newborn for a walk alongside her mum, who is no doubt helping her navigate the first weeks as a parent.

Motherhood definitely suits Stacey, as shown in a new video posted on her Instagram over the weekend. In it, the 35-year-old looks fresh-faced as she is dressed to the nines in a long leopard-print coat.

"A round of applause for me getting myself dressed for the Saino's run," she joked.

