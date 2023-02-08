Stacey Dooley makes hilarious parenting quip as she adjusts to new life with Kevin Clifton The Strictly Come Dancing couple welcomed daughter Minnie on 10 January

It's coming up to a month since Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton welcomed their new bundle of joy. And it seems, the 35-year-old TV presenter – who won Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018 – is experiencing all the joys and challenges that come with being a new mum.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Stacey made a hilarious parenting quip in reference to the lack of sleep she has been having since giving birth to her newborn daughter, Minnie.

Giving fans a look into her outfit of the day, she joked: "My fave bag to match my new bags [series of sleep emojis]."

Just last week, the former Strictly winner was pictured out with Minnie for the first time, alongside her mother Di, who is helping her navigate her first weeks with a newborn.

Stacey and her beau, Kevin, 40, welcomed their bundle of joy on 10 January. The loved-up couple announced Minnie's arrival seven days later with a seriously sweet Instagram post – and fans were beside themselves.

Stacey shared this snap on Tuesday

Alongside a photo of an envelope bearing their newborn's name, Stacey proudly gushed: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev," while Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie , Love u Stace x."

The new mum is yet to share the first photo of her baby daughter. Both Stacey and Kevin - who announced their pregnancy back in August 2022 - first crossed paths on the set of Strictly after being partnered together for the hit series. They successfully shimmied their way into the final before eventually lifting the coveted glitterball trophy.

The Strictly couple welcomed daughter Minnie on 10 January

After a whirlwind romance, the duo went public with their romance in April 2019 before moving in together and becoming parents to their little girl.

