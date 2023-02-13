Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares heartfelt photo of daughter Sterling as they celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl win The Chiefs' quarterback and his wife are highschool sweethearts, and they share two kids together

Patrick Mahomes had the best support system by his side as he became the reigning Super Bowl champion on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the last eight seconds of the game.

Not only was he surrounded by his team and thousands of fans, but watching from the sidelines were his wife, Brittany Mahomes, plus his adorable almost two-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

Though the quarterback was naturally the star of the game, his little girl stole the show as soon as the Mahomes family reunited.

WATCH: Tim McGraw thrills fans as he takes on NFL star Patrick Mahomes' challenge

Loading the player...

MORE: Was Rihanna's son at Super Bowl 2023? Her family life revealed

With throngs of fans and family members swarming the field, Patrick welcomed a quiet moment — a hug and a kiss — from his wife and daughter during the euphoric moment.

His wife Brittany took to Instagram to celebrate the Chiefs' win – their second Super Bowl win within four years – sharing a slew of photos of the family together, which she captioned: "Super Bowl CHAMPS."

MORE: Travis and Jason Kelce's sad family history revealed ahead of Super Bowl

The first sees the couple giving their eldest daughter a kiss on the cheek on each side of her face, and another captures the quarterback grinning ear to ear while Sterling is hoisted on his hip.

Patrick was captured relishing in a quiet moment with his girls

The last photo however might be the sweetest of all, as amid all the hubbub of cheers and chatter, Patrick took a moment to crouch down on the floor with just Sterling, his wife joining them quickly after as they took it all in.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is a goddess in white bikini for exciting announcement

MORE: Goldie Hawn looks tiny alongside supertall grandson for family reunion

Fans of the pair were quick to gush over the special moment, taking to the comments section under the post to write: "Congratulations to your whole family! You all make Kansas City proud!" and: "Congratulations! Beautiful pics!" as well as: "Everything means a little more when you have kids."

The quarterback was the star of the night

It is quite the celebratory month for the couple – who tied the knot in 2022 – as Sterling will officially turn two next week. They welcomed their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, just two months ago.

Patrick and Brittany met in 2012 when he was a sophomore and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas, eventually tackling a long-distance relationship while the two embarked on their separate college careers. They got engaged in 2020, just seven months after he won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.