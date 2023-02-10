Jason Kelce's heavily pregnant wife reveals plans in case of Super Bowl birth The Philadelphia Eagles star will face off against his brother Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce could win the Super Bowl and become a father of three all on the same day!

The Philadelphia Eagles center - who, alongside his brother, Travis Kelce recently revealed their sad family history - is expecting his third child with his wife, Kylie Kelce, who has revealed that she will be cheering her husband on at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, whilst being 38 weeks pregnant.

Kylie is taking no chances in case the excitement of watching Jason and her brother-in-law, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, brings on labor, as she revealed her guests on the day will be her two OBs.

"I will have two with me," Kylie explained to People. "They're both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn't necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck."

Kylie revealed that she first broached the idea of her doctors accompanying her to the Super Bowl in the fall, during the Eagles' eight-game winning streak.

She explained: "I went to my appointments back in the fall when they were still on their win streak. They were undefeated at the time, and we just had a moment of, 'Hypothetically speaking, the due date lines up very well with a Super Bowl date, If we happen to need to discuss that, would someone be open to coming with me?'

Jason and Kelce will soon be parents to three daughters

"And of course, they were very understanding of the situation and said, 'Of course, hypothetically speaking' that someone would be able to accompany us."

They might just be needed too as the 29-year-old admitted she is feeling "very pregnant".

Kylie is currently 38 weeks pregnant

"With number three, it's all familiar feelings. It's like right when you think there's no room left, somehow your body makes room," she added. "So we're still stretching, even though I swear there's no room."

And as if Sunday wasn't going to be intense enough, it's also a history-making game as Jason and Travis will be the first pair of brothers in the NFL to compete against each other in the Super Bowl.

