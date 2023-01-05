Kelly Stafford shares reality of motherhood after heartbreaking confession

Kelly Stafford has revealed two of her four daughters have been sent home from school sick during what has been a trying week for Kelly and her NFL player husband Matthew Stafford.

Taking to social media, Kelly revealed her four-year-old twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler had been sent home from their Los Angeles school and posted a video, which you can see below, of the young girls lying on their sofa wrapped up in blankets.

The sickness comes as their father Matthew prepares for his final game of the regular season, a game that win or lose will not see the Los Angeles Ram continue to the playoffs but may allow them to end a difficult season on a high note.

It also comes as Kelly delivered a moving message and revealed she was "not ok" following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin's on-pitch cardiac arrest.

Kelly shared a lengthy post about her feelings surrounding the dangers of the NFL, writing: "To all the women who have significant others playing on that field... I'm with you if you're not ok."

"I wish someone could promise us that the people we fell in love with will be those same people when they are finished playing this game, but we all know, that is a promise that can not be made," she continued.

Kelly is mom to four girls

Her message comes after the 24-year-old collapsed on the pitch during the January 2 game against Cincinnati Bengals. Damar received CPR on the pitch and again in hospital, according to his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, who updated ESPN on his nephew's critical condition the following evening.

"I know he's still here, I know he's fighting," he told the network. "We appreciate all the prayers and support we have been getting from people all over, not just the country, but the world. It really means a difference for my family to see that, and I know it'll mean a difference to Damar when he sees that."

He also gave a glimmer of light when he said that Damar is "improving from where he was yesterday".

