Kansas City Chiefs player Mecole Hardman Jr. welcomes baby son hours after Super Bowl win The 24-year-old announced his girlfriend Chariah Gordon's water broke just before the 57th Super Bowl

The 57th Super Bowl on Sunday proved to be quite momentous, not only in the sports world, but in the baby making category too!

Not only did Rihanna break the internet by announcing she is pregnant with her second child with A$ap Rocky – and all eyes were on Jason Kelce's very pregnant wife who had her two OB/GYNs with her just in case – but the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. welcomed his own baby just as his team won the Super Bowl.

The star, 24, had previously announced that he was expecting a baby with his girlfriend Chariah Gordon back in October, sharing a glimpse of their sex reveal party, where they revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

Just ahead of the highly-anticipated annual NFL championship, Mecole took to Twitter to confirm that Chariah had officially gone into labor, announcing: "OMG HER WATER BROKE," alongside a string of eye emojis.

Chariah herself then confirmed the news, from the ambulance, sharing an Instagram Story of her boyfriend's tweet over her view of the back of the ambulance.

Luckily for Mecole, the timing of it all worked out, as just a week before the big game, he had been placed on injured reserve on February 6th, so he wasn't planning on playing the game.

The couple kept fans updated from the very beginning

Chariah kept fans of the two updated on Instagram throughout her time in labor, sharing photos and videos from the hospital, and revealed that though her water broke several hours before the game, by the time the Chiefs won shortly after 10pm EST, she had yet to give birth.

She even took a moment to congratulate her boyfriend's fellow players for their big win, sharing a selfie video from the hospital bed, and writing: "2x Champ!!! Congratulations," adding: "Baby now come on son! We're ready," with a red heart emoji.

Chariah rooted for the Chiefs from her hospital room

She later confirmed that her baby boy arrived nearly 24-hours after she first announced her water broke, resharing an Instagram Story from a friend that read: "Omg he's the cutest, I'm in love all over… Y'all snapped."

