Robson Green's 'tough' dad's shocking reaction to childhood bully

Thanks to his role on Grantchester, Robson Green has become closely associated with the titular Cambridgeshire village, but in real life, the actor hails from the mining village of Dudley in Northumberland. Growing up with three siblings, his father, also named Robson, who "worked down the pits," and his mother, Anne, a cleaner and shopkeeper, the BBC star has since reflected on his childhood, plus his dad's shocking reaction to a bullying incident in his teen years.

During an interview with The Guardian, Robson explained: "I slowly realised that Dad was the toughest man in the village. When I was 15, a boy at school punched me in the face, knocking some of my teeth out. My dad marched round to his house and didn't touch the lad but he head-butted his dad, stuffed him in a dustbin and put the lid on it. I thought, wow, what a dad!"

The actor has also opened up about the economic struggle that his family faced during his childhood. "I don't know how my mother and father managed to bring up four children on their wages," he revealed in an earlier interview. "We had a decent roof over our head and I got a lot of help from them. I remember it would be 3am and my dad would be getting up to go to work."

Robson has referred to his dad as "the toughest man in the village"

While Robson's father has since passed away, the 58-year-old still feels his presence in everyday life. "When Dad passed away in 2009, it was a shock," he told The Guardian. "At the funeral there was a big picture on display of him smiling: this big, joyous, handsome, charismatic guy. My mother, my sisters and my brother remind me that he hasn't gone because I'm the absolute double of him.

Robson pictured with his mum, Anne

"I'm so proud that my dad is inherent within me and my sisters and my brother. He's not gone – he's still here,” Robson continued. "I'm so proud of what he and his ilk represented."

