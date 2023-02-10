Simon Cowell's large family of five siblings revealed – rare photos The Britain's Got Talent judge grew up in London

We often hear about TV star Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman and their eight-year-old son Eric, but did you know that the Britain's Got Talent judge has five siblings?

Yep, the music industry boss, who is the son of his late mother and father, Julie and Eric Cowell, is one of six, although they are rarely photographed together. Want to know more about the X Factor creator's big family? Read on…

Simon Cowell's brother Nicholas

Simon, 63, and his younger brother Nicholas, 61, were raised in Elstree, Hertfordshire, by their dancer and socialite mother Julie and their music industry executive father Eric.

Simon's late mother Julie Cowell

Nicholas has been photographed with Simon in the past, memorably honouring his big brother in 2018 when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Nicholas has two children with his wife Katie, lives in London and is a property developer. He heads up The Cowell Group, which is listed on Google as 'one of the UK's leading property investment and development companies.'

In an interview with The Independent in 2012, Nick spoke of his 50th birthday party, during which Simon made a speech. He joked: "I'd done a speech at his 50th, and I ripped him to pieces! So he did the same for me."

Simon's brother Nicholas in 2012

Simon Cowell's half-brothers

Simon has three half-brothers: John, Anthony and Michael Cowell, from his father's first marriage. Little is known about Michael and John, but Anthony works in the media like Simon.

Anthony 'Tony' Cowell, 72, lives in Cornwall with his wife and works as an author, journalist and showbiz reporter. He co-wrote Simon's autobiography, I Don't Mean to be Rude, but..., and appears as a pundit on TV in the US.

Tony also joined Simon to celebrate his Hollywood star in 2018.

Simon with his half-brother Tony and brother Nick

Simon Cowell's half-sister

Simon has a half-sister called June from his father's first marriage, however, the siblings are seldom seen together. She was four when her parents divorced.

In 2009, June, who has two daughters, Luisa and Maria del Mar, spoke to The Mail about her relationship with her brother.

She said about Simon's lifestyle: "He is busy in a way that even very wealthy people with high-flying careers are not. Simon is lovely, very family-orientated and I know he likes nothing better than to go home to his mum for a roast dinner. It is hard not to remember him as the cheeky, boisterous and mischievous little boy he once was.

"But these days it seems difficult for even family like myself to get to speak to him," she added, commenting that his busy lifestyle means it is hard to get hold of him.

The article also revealed that June is tall at 5 foot 10 inches, previously modelled and lived in Spain before getting divorced.

