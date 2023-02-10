Robson Green opens up about 'dark place' during previous addiction battles The Grantchester actor is appearing on Weekend Escapes

Robson Green has been happily starring in ITV's Grantchester for seven seasons now and he's adored for his role as Geordie Keating. The actor, singer and documentary series presenter stars alongside Tom Brittany and fans are eagerly awaiting season eight.

But before the arrival of new episodes, fans can enjoy the video below to see how Robson took to the news of his co-star being a director in series seven!

WATCH: Robson Green has hilarious reaction to co-star becoming director

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, away from his successful career, the 58-year-old actor has been candid about his struggles in the past. While filming a documentary about fishing in 2017, he shared that he was previously in a "very dark place" while at the height of his career, before eventually going into therapy following an intervention from his dad.

Speaking about when he was 26 and starring in Solider Soldier, he said: "I was enjoying fame. I was enjoying recognition, I was enjoying all the approval. I was enjoying the awards, I was enjoying the parties, I was enjoying the drinking and everything else that went with fame.

MORE: What happened to Robson and Jerome?

MORE: Grantchester star Robson Green 'devastated' after 350-year-old home destroyed in flood

The actor fronts BBC's Weekend Escapes

"But my relationships were a car crash. I started having real problems with fame and alcohol and drugs." After his father suggested he sought professional help, Robson saw a therapist, who suggested he reconnected with his love of fishing, which helped him out of the dark times.

"Getting back into fishing was a turning point for me. It has been and still is my road to Damascus. I needed something in life that made sense and, for me, fishing makes sense. I've learnt so much from fishing and found an inner peace that was missing."

Robson Green and Tom Brittany in Grantchester

As for his personal life, Robson has been married twice. His first marriage was to occupational therapist Alison Ogilvie, who he met through his good friend and fellow actor, Andrew Gunn. The couple initially tied the knot on 22 June 1991, but later decided to separate after eight years together.

In 1995, the Grantchester actor met his second wife, Page 3 model Vanya Seager, while recording 'Unchained Melody' at BMG Records. Five years later, they welcomed a son – Taylor Seager-Green. However, Robson and Vanya later divorced in 2011 after ten years of marriage.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.