How many children does Marc Anthony have? Their famous moms revealed

Marc Anthony is expecting another child

Marc Anthony is on cloud nine after he and his new wife Nadia Ferreira announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their first child together.

The parents-to-be, who wed in Miami on January 28, took to their respective Instagram accounts to post an adorable photo of Marc resting his hand on Nadia's growing baby bump, alongside the caption: "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!" before adding in Spanish: "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

Despite this being Nadia's first pregnancy, Marc isn't new to fatherhood and has children with three other women – but how many kids does he have and who are their moms? Keep reading to find out…

How many children does Marc Anthony have?

Marc has six children but will welcome his seventh with Nadia later this year. He shares two kids with his ex-girlfriend, Debbie Rosado, two with his ex-wife, Dayanara Torres, and twins with Jennifer Lopez.

Who are Marc Anthony's ex-wives?

Jennifer Lopez

Marc and Jennifer have twins

Marc and Jennifer Lopez were married for ten years before calling it quits in 2011. They originally met at the Broadway musical The Capeman in 1998 and reportedly dated casually in the early 2000s. They reunited in 2004 and secretly tied the knot in June of that year.

During their marriage, the couple welcomed twins Max and Emme, 14, in 2008, but just three years later they separated, although they didn't legally end their marriage until 2014.

There is no bad blood between the former spouses though, as Jennifer said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in 2017: "Honestly, we're always gonna be great friends. I'm always gonna be there for him, he's always gonna be there for me."

Shannon De Lima

Marc and Shannon have two kids

Marc married Venezuelan actress and model Shannon De Lima in the Dominican Republic in 2014 after dating for two years. Sadly, just two years after they said 'I do' at the Casa de Campo resort, the couple announced their split in November 2016. They do not share any children together.

Dayanara Torres

Marc shares two children with Dayanara

Marc married Puerto Rican actress and Miss Universe 1993 winner, Dayanara Torres in Las Vegas in 2000. During their four-year marriage, they welcomed two sons, Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 19. In 2002, the couple separated, only to get back together later that year and renew their vows.

However, just one year after Ryan's birth, the couple divorced in 2004. Despite their divorce being the "hardest moment of my life", Dayanara and Marc have a great relationship today. "My relationship with Marc is perfect. He is a great father to the kids. They adore him, and we get along very well," she previously said on Mira Quien Baila on Univision.

Debbie Rosado

Marc and Debbie Rosado were never married and only dated for a short time, reportedly meeting in 1993 before splitting in 1995. They share two children together, daughter Ariana, 29, and son Chase, 27, whom they adopted in 1995.

Who is Marc Anthony's wife?

Marc and Nadia married in 2023

Marc is now married to former Miss Universe contestant, Nadia Ferreira. The couple were first linked in early 2022 and by March they went Instagram official.

On May 12, Nadia revealed their engagement on her Instagram Story with a photo of her stunning diamond ring which she captioned: "Engagement partyyyyy!!! @marcanthony."

In January 2023, Marc and Nadia married in a lavish ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of guests including Victoria and David Beckham, who was the best man.

