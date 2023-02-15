10 most popular Disney inspired baby names - and Frozen isn't as popular as you'd think From Bambi to Belle, discover the most magical Disney inspired baby names

Choosing the perfect name for your baby is one of the most influential decisions you'll make for your newborn.

While some parents take inspiration from the royal family for their baby's name, others look to nature to guide their decision. There has even been a surge in celebrities naming their children after Disney characters.

From Molly Mae's baby Bambi to Stacey Solomon's daughter Belle inspired by Beauty and the Beast and Simon Cowell's son Eric after The Little Mermaid's romantic lead, it seems the popular films have influenced celebrity baby monikers for decades. Discover which other A-listers named their children after Disney characters in the video below…

According to new research by Confused.com, the next trending Disney name could be Bambi after Love Island couple Molly Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their daughter into the world last month. Though several of the other popular names on the list, based on findings from ONS data, might surprise you - keep scrolling to find out more.

Simon Cowell's son is called Eric

For now, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty and Maleficent takes the top spot for princess-inspired monikers, while High School Musical's Gabriella is also a popular girl's name.

Surprisingly, Kylo from Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens was one of the most popular male baby names in 2021, with 555 babies being given the unique first name.

Stacey Solomon named her newborn daughter Belle

Troy, Ariel and Nala also feature in the top ten most popular baby names inspired by Disney, while Elsa from Disney's Frozen comes in at eighth place.

Top 10 baby names inspired by Disney

Aurora (Maleficent) Gabriella (High School Musical) Ariel (The Little Mermaid) Troy (High School Musical) Kylo (Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens) Tiana (The Princess and the Frog) Nala (The Lion King) Elsa (Frozen) Belle (Beauty and the Beast) Cassian (Rogue One)

