Fans guess Molly-Mae Hague's baby name - and it's divisive The Love Island couple welcomed their daughter last week

Congratulations are in order for Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury who welcomed their baby daughter last Monday. The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019 and have been together ever since, announced the arrival of their firstborn via social media, racking up a gargantuan three million likes on their adorable post.

While fans are delighted and reveling with Molly in her newborn bliss, many have taken to guessing the baby girl's name as it has not yet been revealed.

What is Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's baby name?

Taking to TikTok, Molly's followers reckon she's chosen a Disney-inspired name after the influencer said she would be picking a "really, really unusual and a different name" for her baby girl. The star even went as far as to say she believes some fans will hate the name, prompting more curiosity from her social media followers.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their firstborn last week

One fan wrote: "I know the name. Somebody I know who is close to Molly's manager's family or something knows the name. It's Bambi." A second added: "It's Bambi apparently."

Molly shared a wholesome black and white image of her and Tommy holding their newborn on Instagram on Monday, alongside the caption: "23/01/23," with a white heart emoji.

Fans believe they have uncovered the name of the couple's child

Fans flocked in their numbers to congratulate the couple, who are both 23 years old. Fellow Love Island contestant Maura Higgins wrote: "So so so proud of you always, she is so perfect," while Gemma Owen said: "Congratulations," with a string of heart emojis. Another wrote: "Amazing guys. Congratulations. That’s gonna be one good-looking baby."

Over on her Instagram Stories, the TV star shared a separate picture of herself snuggling her newborn. "One week old today," she penned, "I can't believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me…"

She continued: "It doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes."

